Pharmacy Facts with Friends featuring Judge Rodney Forbes and Shelly Pinkston

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more cases of severe Hepatitis in children, bringing the total to nine, up from three announced last month in April. Hepatitis causes liver inflammation with the symptoms including fever, abdominal pain, fatigue, and vomiting. Health officials say most of the cases date back to the first of the year with symptoms showing up several weeks, even months, later. While none of the children have died, one has required a liver transplant and others close monitored care.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO