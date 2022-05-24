ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Pharmacy Facts with Friends featuring Judge Rodney Forbes and Shelly Pinkston

By Lindsay Romano
 5 days ago

LISTEN: Judge Rodney Forbes, Hybrid Drug Court, and...

Maloney Named Decatur Memorial Hospital’s April Colleague of Month

May 27, 2022 – Patrick “PJ” Maloney, a registered nurse in the surgery unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for April. Maloney, of Decatur, recently cared for a young college student. A recent college graduate himself, Maloney bonded with the patient and offered comfort and assurance. The patient’s mother wrote to Decatur Memorial Hospital to nominate Maloney for recognition.
DECATUR, IL
Royal Donut Purchased by Local Ownership Group Including Mad Goat Coffee Team

Two Popular Local Brands Come Together to Serve Up Exciting New Possibilities. DANVILLE, IL, May 26, 2022 — After a dramatic and lengthy closure, plenty of rumors, and even a few memes, the long-awaited opening of local favorite Royal Donut is indeed coming later this summer, and it will be under new ownership. The new ownership group are siblings from Sidell that grew up enjoying treats from Royal Donut their grandfather would bring them.
DANVILLE, IL
Ownership of historic Bresee Tower transferred to City after years-long lawsuit, former owner plans to appeal

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The tallest building in Vermilion County now belongs to the City of Danville per a judge’s order Thursday morning, moving the 100-year-old Collins “Bresee” Tower one step closer to a proposed demolition. Previous owners Chris and Jeri Collins plan to appeal the order, insisting there’s an investor-backed plan to refurbish the 12-story […]
DANVILLE, IL
County
Macon County, IL
Judge dismisses civil complaint filed by former Ford County supervisor of assessments

PAXTON — A judge has dismissed a civil complaint brought against the Ford County Board by the county’s former supervisor of assessments, Kim Hooper. Associate Judge Robert Travers signed an order on May 24 dismissing Hooper’s complaint for “declaratory, injunctive and other relief,” which had sought to void the notice of non-reappointment that she received from the county board’s chairman in February.
FORD COUNTY, IL
#Pharmacy#Hybrid Drug Court#Macon County Fair Board
Champaign holds first block party at Country Brook

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign introduced its new Neighborhood Ambassadors team on Thursday at its first block party of the year. The program aims to connect the citizens with city officials and programs that can help the community thrive. “We’re building relationships. The thing that we really want to focus on this […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Town and Country sale

It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/27/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting more cases of severe Hepatitis in children, bringing the total to nine, up from three announced last month in April. Hepatitis causes liver inflammation with the symptoms including fever, abdominal pain, fatigue, and vomiting. Health officials say most of the cases date back to the first of the year with symptoms showing up several weeks, even months, later. While none of the children have died, one has required a liver transplant and others close monitored care.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rodney Forbes
Lauren Young
Edwardsville man wins big at Turner Hall Queen of Hearts

Friday nights have gotten busier and busier in Mt. Olive as the Turner Hall Queen of Hearts jackpot continued to grow. On Friday, May 20, only two cards remained- the Queen of Spades and the elusive Queen of Hearts. At 9 p.m. that evening, Tanner Kearby of Edwardsville had his...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Officers investigate roll-over accident, injuries unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are responding to the intersection of S. Meridian road and Edwardsville road for a one-vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown and details are limited at this time, we will continue to keep you updated. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
ROCKFORD, IL
White House offering cheaper internet to millions

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The White House unveiled created the Affordable Connectivity Program to increase access internet and make it cheaper by up to $30. To qualify you would have to meet income requirements, reach out to your provider or be on another government assistance program. The law...
PEORIA, IL
School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Samsung picks Indiana over Illinois for battery plant

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Disappointment in the twin cities following an electric vehicle battery manufacturer choosing to not locate in the area. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler as well as its partner Samsung announced the location for their joint operation on a $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant will be in Kokomo, Indiana.
KOKOMO, IN
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 15-21, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Kelly Skinner, 52 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of meth in connection with a February 18 incident. Nora Washington, 39 of Palmyra, is charged with retail...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

