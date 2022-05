Joseph Holmes wanted to prove to everyone just how good he is. Holmes earned his way into the UFC after winning on both the Contender Series and Dana White Lookin’ For A Fight. However, in his debut, he suffered a lackluster decision loss to Jamie Pickett so heading into this fight, he wanted to prove he belongs. He wound up doing just that as he submitted Amedovski in 64 seconds.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO