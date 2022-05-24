Thanks to heavy rain, longtime homeowner deals with water leaking through her chimney

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – With the heavy rains from Monday night into Tuesday morning, water found its way into one woman’s house and flooded her carpet.

Leaks in the fireplace mortar has brought water into Sheryl Barrett’s home.

The 75-year-old said she noticed the water before going to bed last night.

“I didn’t sleep last night. I got up and checked it through the night – and, you know, barefooted, and it was wet, sopping,” said Barrett.

Barrett has lived in the house since 2005. She owns the home and doesn’t want this leak to affect her personal life.

“I cook a lot and I entertain, and I have a good lifestyle here in this community,” said Barrett, referencing how her friend was coming over for lunch.

Greg Morgan, the general manager of Phoenix Restoration, said leaks like this can happen without proper maintenance.

“You can use sandbags sometimes around houses, but sometimes that’s not feasible either,” said Morgan.

DIY projects don’t always work because detecting the source of the leak can be difficult.

“You’ve just got to kind of start eliminating issues and trying to track it,” said Morgan.

Those issues can come from plumbing issues, water accumulation on the roof or on the ground outside the home, and it can also come from cracks in the foundation.

Gravity can play a part, because water may drip down from the roof or the chimney cap and rest at a place lower and more visible to the homeowner.

Morgan said leaks involving sewage or outside water is important to take of quickly.

He describes those leaks as a Category 3, which involve the potential for bacteria to form, making the environment unhealthy.

General check ups on plumbing, gutters, and roofs is what Morgan recommends to ensure a sturdy exterior to prevent leaks in times of storms.

