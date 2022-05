New moons tend to bring a refreshing energy. During this lunar phase, the moon has no light of its own, but this gives it a chance to reset and clear away old, outdated conversations it’s gathered as it whipped around the zodiac during the last 29 and a half days. Since the moon has gotten itself into some pretty intense situations recently (i.e. two eclipses: one solar, one lunar), this upcoming lunation will be a breath of fresh air. The moon will be turning over a new leaf in the mutable air sign of Gemini on May 30, bringing a far more lighthearted, playful energy to the sky that’s all about where you’re feeling called to direct your mental energy. As the final new moon of the spring season, the spiritual meaning behind the May 2022 new moon in Gemini is all about getting curious and asking questions, even if the answers aren’t immediately available.

