George Soros warns Ukraine conflict may be start of World War III

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

T he conflict in Ukraine may be the "beginning" of World War III, billionaire George Soros warned Tuesday.

The Hungarian-born businessman and philanthropist also warned of autocratic regimes on the rise, stressing that Russia and China pose "the greatest threat to open society," and the global economy heading for a depression during remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.


“While the war rages, the fight against climate change has to take second place," Soros said, according to the Guardian . "Yet the experts tell us that we have already fallen far behind and climate change is on the verge of becoming irreversible."

The best solution to save civilization is to “mobilize all our resources" and "defeat [Russian President Vladimir] Putin as soon as possible," Soros added, referring to the monthslong war in Ukraine.

Soros's warnings of World War III come right after Russia and China conducted a joint military operation involving nuclear-capable bombers over the waters of the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on Tuesday. The drill took place as President Joe Biden visited Tokyo for a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger , who delivered remarks at the same event Monday, said Ukraine should give up territory to end the war brought by Russia. Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia "need to begin in the next two months," Kissinger added.

WashingtonExaminer

