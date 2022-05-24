Texas AG facing runoff says banning guns for public safety 'ridiculous' after school shooting

I ncreased gun control as a means to protect law-abiding citizens makes "no sense” and should not be the focus of lawmakers right now, said Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) after a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Paxton , who faces a runoff primary contest on Tuesday, argued such efforts would not reduce the number of gun deaths but instead would leave citizens powerless against threats.

“People that are shooting people, that are killing kids, they’re not following murder laws. They’re not going to follow gun laws,” Paxton told Newsmax. “This idea that somehow if you ban guns from law-abiding citizens, somehow these people that kill people are going to follow gun laws but won’t follow the murder laws is somewhat ridiculous.”

“It makes no sense,” he added. “I would much rather have law-abiding citizens armed and trained so they can respond when something like this happens because this is not going to be the last time.”

The mass shooting, which officials said killed at least 22 people, including 18 children, three adults, and the shooter, took place on primary day in Texas. Paxton is facing a runoff contest against Land Commissioner George P. Bush to advance to the November ballot in his reelection bid for attorney general.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Paxton in the race.