ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Lowe’s jumps Bank of America as top Fortune 500 company in Charlotte area

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAxaw_0fpA0MPY00
Lowe's The Lowe's home improvement store in north Charlotte. (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. has long claimed the title of the Charlotte region’s highest-ranked company on the Fortune 500 list. But this year, it was passed in the ranking by Mooresville-based home-improvement retail giant Lowe’s Cos. Inc.

[ALSO READ: Lowe’s kicks off centennial with $10M initiative to give back]

In total, there are nine companies in the greater Charlotte area, 13 in North Carolina and none in South Carolina that made the cut this year. Those numbers are all unchanged from the 2021 list. Fortune ranks companies each year by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. Included on the list are public and private firms incorporated and operating in the U.S., and that file financial statements with a government agency. The business publication’s 68th edition of the ranking was released this morning.

Lowe’s — despite dropping four spots to No. 35 this year — edged out Charlotte-based Bank of America, which placed at No. 36 — down seven spots from last year’s list. Lowe’s recorded $96.2 billion in revenue during the most recent fiscal year, up 7.4% year over year. Bank of America had annual revenue of $93.8 billion, up just 0.1% over the year.

full story here to see how the rest fared.

(Watch the video below: Lowe’s ‘Bucket Brigade’ stocks essential items for expected busy hurricane season)

Lowe's 'Bucket Brigade' stocks essential items for expected busy hurricane season

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Made-to-order cupcake shop Swirl to add a South End location

CHARLOTTE — Swirl has snapped up a prime space in Charlotte’s South End — and it’s not stopping there. The made-to-order cupcake business will open a 1,250-square-foot shop at Bradham at New Bern later this year, says Curtis Stone. He and wife Ella are behind Swirl,...
Axios Charlotte

Income needed to buy a typical home in Charlotte skyrockets

Charlotteans have to earn 39.1% more than a year ago to afford the region’s median-priced home, per the latest analysis by Redfin. Why it matters: Charlotte incomes are not increasing at that pace, further constricting entry into the housing market. The big picture: The income needed to afford a house has increased as home values […] The post Income needed to buy a typical home in Charlotte skyrockets appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Modern home in Myers park was county’s priciest home sale last month at $5.7M

CHARLOTTE — A newly built, modern abode in Myers Park held the highest sale price last month in Mecklenburg County, trading for $5.65 million in late April. The 7,072-square-foot home has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It was designed for entertaining, with an open floor plan and smart-home features incorporated throughout the home. It also includes 20-foot-tall, electronic glass doors in the great room that open to the pool and outdoor sitting area, according to its listing details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Mooresville, NC
Business
State
South Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Business
country1037fm.com

Charlotte North Carolina Man Operating $7 Million Ponzi Scheme

Charlotte North Carolina is on the map when we learned about a Ponzi scheme. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed an emergency action charging Wynn Charlebois with operating Ponzi scheme. That was a busy day on May 19th in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Allegedly, Charlebois defrauded at least 75 investors in Charlotte and other areas. He was used multiple bogus investment opportunities that seemed appealing to investors. These investors were supposed to share in the profits earned by participating. He reminds us of Bernie Madoff who is considered a fraudster and financier. Bernie ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history, worth about $64.8 billion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Charlotte, North Carolina

It's true that almost all of us can prepare a good steak in the comfort of our home, but what's also true is that it feel good to go out from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with friends and family. If you live in Charlotte, North Carolina, or simply happen to come here often, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in the area that we recommend you to visit next time you feel like dining out. They are great options for a casual meal with some friends or family members, but they are also great choices for when you want to celebrate a special occasion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fortune 500#Bank Of America Corp#Lowe S Cos Inc#Bucket Brigade#Cox
thecharlotteweekly.com

Zom Living completes record-setting sale of Hazel SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – ZOM Living has completed the sale of Hazel SouthPark for $130,750,000. The 203-unit, six-story midrise building was delivered in summer 2021 and fully leased 10 months later. The 14,000-square-foot retail component is also fully leased. Adjusted for the value of the retail component, this sale sets a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Boston foods company to build new plant in NC, create more than 200 jobs

RALEIGH – Hans Kissle Company, a manufacturer of prepared foods based in Boston, is making a play to become a nation-wide provider and a new facility in North Carolina is part of that plan. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee voted on Tuesday to award Hans Kissle a Job Development...
GASTONIA, NC
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WFAE

What Atrium Health’s latest merger means for Charlotte-area residents

Earlier this month, Atrium Health announced plans to merge with a major hospital system based in the Midwest, Advocate Aurora Health. If approved, the headquarters would be in Charlotte, and it would create the fifth-largest hospital system in the U.S. The combined systems would serve 5.5 million patients in total and employ almost 150,000 people. Annual revenue is expected to be more than $27 billion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Answering questions on NC gun laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many people are talking about gun law reform after it was discovered the 18-year-old gunman in the Uvalde school shooting had access to an assault rifle. A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the shooting, restarting gun control talks that have broken down many times before. Some proposals include expanded background checks and red flag laws. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team looked into North Carolina's gun laws after receiving multiple questions from viewers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

In Charlotte and across the South, climate risk tied to history of racism

In Charlotte and across the South, climate risk tied to history of racism. Charlotte, like other urban areas in America, have a history of environmental racism against Black people through underinvestment in communities, legal and social segregation. Modern threats include development that has created an urban heat island of asphalt, glass and concrete, which increases the chances of heat-related illness and death.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Couple travels hundreds of miles for the love of NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dan Perry arrived in Charlotte from Tampa Bay, Florida, on Monday. So, in preparation for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, he's been dodging storms all week. It’s Perry’s first Charlotte NASCAR race, but not his first NASCAR experience. “Moved to Las Vegas in 2006, I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Collin Cunningham

Wednesday in Charlotte: Commissioner Scarborough dies, CMS pitches projects, Meck. Co. tornado and more

Mecklenburg Commissioner Ella Scarborough became Charlotte City Council's first Black member in 1987, representing District 3 until 1993.(Courtesy of Mecklenburg County) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) This Wednesday, May 25 Roundup comes to readers with a heavy heart as we report the death of 75-year-old Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough after battling failing health conditions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
92K+
Followers
103K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy