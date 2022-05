Williamsport, Pa. —Officers arrived at an Old Lycoming residence on May 26 to find two people standing at the bottom of a ladder leading to a second story window. Both individuals allegedly stated “we didn’t even get inside yet” as officers attempted to speak with them about the situation. Colleen Lynn Mattison, 23, and Brandon Putman, 24, both of Williamsport were in the process of eviction from the property located near the 1800 block of Blanchard Avenue.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO