EUGENE — Jermaine Couisnard is officially an Oregon Duck. The former South Carolina guard signed with Oregon on Friday, three weeks after committing to transfer to UO. “Jermaine continues to grow as a player and is a tough guard with experience against high-level competition,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said in a statement. “He is the type of player that will fit in well here at Oregon and we’re excited to have him.”

