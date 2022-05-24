ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway next week

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEG1c_0fp9zlDp00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is on Wednesday, June 1, only seven days away.

Buy your St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket(s) now by calling 800-834-5760 or going online .

Kansas boy seeing light at end of tunnel in battle against cancer

The St. Jude Dream Home is being constructed by Nies Homes and is located in the Talia community at 151st and Maple St.

Open houses will be held on every Saturday and Sunday from now until May 29. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Anyone who attends an open house can be entered to win an open house prize, a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore .

The St. Jude Dream Home has an estimated value of $597,000.

The brand new 3,700 square foot home features the following:

  • Four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath
  • Private office off entry
  • 3-car garage and outdoor covered patio
  • Large laundry room
  • Finished basement with large flex space for easy home personalization
Kansas girl beats liver cancer at St. Jude

Tune in o KSN News on Wednesday, June 1, as we will have the drawings on our newscasts for all of the prizes, including the St. Jude Dream Home!

Sign up for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway updates to be sent to your email and/or mobile phone by clicking here .

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

More options to cool off this summer in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. This year Wichita has more options to cool off since the Aquatics Master Plan has been completed. Starting Monday, May 30 Wichitans will be able to visit their favorite pools and new splash pads. Overall, the City of Wichita has 6 public pools […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Staying in Wichita this holiday? Here’s how to cool off

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While some are hitting the road and getting out of town for the long weekend, others have decided to enjoy local summer activities right here in the air capital. It’s the unofficial start of summer, and the city of Wichita has already opened up its splash pads to the public. Director […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Events happening this Memorial Day weekend around Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With gas prices twice as high as last year, many wonder how they can spend their Memorial Day weekend without spending too much money on travel. Here are some events happening in and around Wichita for Memorial Day weekend: Saturday, May 28 For all ages: Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ Where: […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Headliners announced for Gospelfest at Wichita Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, Wichita Festivals announced this year’s headliners for the 2022 Gospelfest. This year’s headliners feature Grammy Award-winning artist Fred Hammond and Stellar Award-winning gospel singer Bishop Cortez Vaughn. Gospelfest is a concert that takes place during Riverfest, Kansas’ largest community event which runs from June 3-11. This concert is held […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

Hundreds of Riverfest buttons bought with bad checks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita River Festival is out hundreds of admission buttons after some people bought the buttons with bad checks. Jenny Venn, director of marketing and communications for Wichita Festivals, Inc., said the theft happened in late April and early May. Venn said the culprits called and ordered around 100 adult buttons […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Liver Cancer#Ksnw#Nies Homes#Private#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announce pregnancy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Brittany and Patrick Mahomes announced they are pregnant on Instagram on Sunday, May 29. At 5:20 p.m., Patrick, Instagram username “patrickmahomes,” and Brittany, Instagram username “brittanylynne,” posted pictures of themselves with their daughter Sterling holding a sign that says “Big sister duties coming soon.” Sterling’s shirt in the pictures says, “I […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Louisiana man dies while driving in Kansas

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Lousiana died while driving in Kansas on Saturday, May 28. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 20-year-old Aaron Bostick, of Bastrop, Lousiana, was driving a 1994 GMC westbound on Interstate 70. The KHP says Bostick lost control of his car two miles east of U.S. Highway […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Day 1 state baseball and softball scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 Kansas baseball and softball state tournaments are underway. Here are the scores for each classification in the state. 6A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES: Gardner Edgerton – 1vs. Derby – 11 Shawnee Mission North – 0Wichita Northwest – 1 5A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES: Topeka-Seaman – 9vs Overland […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Update: 2 teens killed at graduation party in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two teens have been killed after a shooting that took place at a graduation party in northeast Wichita late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers were called out to the graduation party, at a banquet hall in the 3100 block of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Cowley County Baseball’s historic run to JUCO World Series

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s been 23 years since Cowley County CC baseball was crowned a national champion. The Tigers went back to back in 1997 and 1998, but despite the two-decade drought, the success has continued. This year marks their 11th Junior College World Series appearance. But this year’s journey to Grand Junction, […]
KSN News

Suspect arrested in deadly Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The suspect in a deadly shooting that took place in Wichita on Saturday has been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), 27-year-old Roger Gale, of Wichita, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. According to the WPD, officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to a call […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Rose Hill schools to enhance security processes after child abduction

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — After a 5-year-old boy was abducted from a Rose Hill elementary school last week, the school district announced safety enhancements to keep that from happening again. According to a Facebook post, USD 394 said the updated practices will include: ​Second layer identification verification, including photo ID and guardian notification. Renewed […]
ROSE HILL, KS
KSN News

School leaders raise concern over new open enrollment law

KANSAS (KSNW) – A new state law lets parents choose which school district to enroll their children in instead of being limited to the district where they live. While lawmakers say this gives families more options, school leaders say it is a headache and could cost them money. While this law doesn’t go into effect […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy