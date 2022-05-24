ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pulls FBI Finale From Schedule After Texas Mass Shooting

By Megan Vick
TVGuide.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS's FBI Season 4 finale will not air tonight as planned after an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 14 children and one teacher dead. The 18-year-old shooter is now also deceased, per the Associated...

www.tvguide.com

Related
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
Missy Peregrym
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets ‘we don’t need more gun control’ in response to Uvalde school shooting

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right conspiracy spreader up for renomination in Tuesday’s primary elections in Georgia, was one of the first to jump into the fray with a call to oppose new gun control efforts after news of a school shooting broke in Uvalde, Texas.The Trump acolyte hit Twitter in the minutes after news of the shooting’s death toll reaching 15 broke across news networks to declare that more efforts to restrict America’s rampant gun ownership, which far outpaces other countries that do not see such violence, was not necessary. The death toll was later revised upwards, with...
Fox News

Texas school shooting: CBS reporter calls Beto press conference appearance 'clearly staged'

CBS News suggested Beto O’Rourke likely staged his surprise appearance at Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the deadly Texas school shooting Wednesday. Although the public was largely surprised by the Texas gubernatorial candidate interrupting Abbott while he provided updates on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school, CBS correspondent Janet Shamlian, who was present at the conference, claimed the appearance was "clearly staged."
Mic

Republicans have pinpointed the real villain in the Uvalde shooting: Doors

Yesterday I recommended that murder-abetting conservative ghouls find a new soundbite to replace their tried and true and thoroughly debunked cliche of “a good guy with a gun.” Today, just 48 hours after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, it seems that Republican lawmakers and opinion shapers have heeded my advice by rapidly coalescing around a new trope: The Uvalde massacre could have been easily prevented, if not for the dastardly interference of doors.
Axios

Police change their story on how Uvalde shooter entered school

The gunman who killed 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, walked through an apparently unlocked door, contradicting earlier police statements that the shooter engaged with a school officer before the massacre. The latest: “There was not an officer readily available and armed,” and the gunman entered the building...
