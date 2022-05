TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winds today have gusted over 40 mph nearly all across Northeast and North-Central Kansas. The winds stay with us tonight keeping temperatures warm in the low to mid 70s overnight. South winds continue to be strong for Memorial Day at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 30mph, a touch slower than today. We continue to track severe weather Monday evening after 5pm beginning in Central and North-Central Kansas before expanding east ending before midnight Monday night.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO