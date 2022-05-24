Noah Cyrus Takes Gen-Z Style Trends to the Streets in Baggy Jeans & Double Hoodies With Controversial Sneakrs

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Noah Cyrus went for a casual approach for an outing in Los Angeles on Tuesday with a friend.

The “Make Me Cry” singer wore a cozy look consisting of layered hoodies paired with jeans. She wore a light gray hooded sweatshirt underneath a black oversized hoodie. She paired the layered jackets with Gen Z-approved baggy jeans in a medium wash. Cyrus added black rectangular sunglasses to the look.

Cyrus wore a comfy pair of Yeezy Foam Runner sneakers to finish off her outfit. The controversial shoe featured a gray and white colorway known as “MXT Moon Grey.”

Cyrus’ style also included uppers completely made of algae and EVA foam for a lightweight feel. Her exact style is currently selling on GOAT’s website starting at $351. The angular curved toes and allover perforations created a clog-like effect, similar to rubber footwear from brands like Crocs.

For footwear, Cyrus often wears combat and thigh-high boots as well as strappy sandals on the red carpet from Stuart Weitzman, Barbara Bui and Public Desire.

The star can frequently be spotted in a variety of Nike sneakers both for formal and off-duty events, as well. However, she’s also unafraid of a major height boost for outings, as proven by the towering Marc Jacobs and Ruthie Davis platform heels she’s worn throughout the years.

Discover more of Cyrus’ style evolution over the years in the gallery.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100