LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In light of the deadly shooting in Texas, parents are reflecting on whether or not they trust their children’s schools to keep them safe. Kristy Wallace spoke from a unique perspective as a mother who has children who have already graduated and some who have yet to begin kindergarten. She said she lives in an area that has an issue with violence. On May 17, police located two stolen rifles in a nearby park and one of them was loaded.

