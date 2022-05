Searching for something new to say about the latest mass shooting in this country – this time killing 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas – we turned to the past for inspiration. Ten years ago, another gunman in another fit of inexplicable rage, similarly armed with a high-powered weapon and piles of ammunition, massacred 20 children and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

