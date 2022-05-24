ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statehouse updates: Removing taxes from worker bonuses, approving semi-automatic rifles for hunting

 5 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — After weeks of inactivity, Iowa lawmakers returned to the statehouse Monday getting to work on a number of final measures. One of those bills to pass was Senate File 2367, a measure to remove sales tax from feminine hygiene products as well as child and adult diapers....

