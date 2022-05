SAN ANGELO, TX – The Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Wednesday afternoon to remember the victims who were killed on Tuesday during the Robb Elementary Shooting. According to the church, the vigil will be held on May 25 at 7 p.m. at 20 E. Beauregard Ave. Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed earlier today that 21 total victims were killed in the shooting. 19 of the 21 were fourth grade students. The other two were the student's teachers. For the full list of victims see: Sacred Heart will be joining churches and communities across the state of Texas in the…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO