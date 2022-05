A Buford man was shot Friday night in a driveway near his home and Gwinnett County police say robbery is likely the motive. Nabil Zeidan, 64, was found lying in the drive way of a neighbor's home on the 6000 block of Woodlake Drive in Buford at about 8:45 Friday night, police said.

BUFORD, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO