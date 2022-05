Dee Ross, a Shreveport, Louisiana native, is rapping his way out to convey his emotions and is becoming one of the best artists from the area. He began winning local rapping contests for money at a young age and is now based in Houston, Texas. In 2015 he released his first single ”city on my back” that gained the city’s attention and motivated him to keep rapping.

