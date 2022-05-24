‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Reacts to Rumors Jessica Capshaw Is Returning (Exclusive)

Camilla Luddington recently celebrated the 400th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Luddington recently posted a photo of Jessica Capshaw, sparking rumors the actress could be returning.

Camilla told “Extra’s” Katie Krause that Jessica was not on set, saying, “She was outside the gate… We have strict COVID rules, so she couldn’t get onto the set that day. She was just driving by and was like, ‘I’m outside,’ and… I ran out.”

While she was sorry to disappoint fans, Luddington is “crossing” her fingers for Capshaw’s return one day.

Though Jessica isn’t back, “Grey’s Anatomy” got to see Japril in the 400th episode. Without saying too much, Camilla noted, “I think fans will be very excited for what they see.”

As for a possible Japril spin-off, Luddington said, “I feel like Jesse [Williams] and Sarah [Drew] have even spoken about it. I think anything is possible, right?”

When asked to tease the 400th episode, Camilla shared, “It’s shocking… I’ve cried over the story line.”

She added, “Some things are set up for Season 19.”

Camilla also shared her take on Jo and Link, saying, “There’s a boyfriend element, but you’re gonna see a little bit of this going on with just Link and Jo’s friendship, which is very interesting and kind of comes to a head.”

Luddington also explained why the show resonates with people, saying, “None of our characters are perfect. We’re all messy, we all make mistakes, we all go through trauma and happiness and the highs and lows of life… I feel like people can relate to that.”

The Season 18 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy” airs May 26 on ABC.