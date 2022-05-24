ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Report: Oklahoma Lawmakers Eating Well On Lobbyist’s Dime

By Storme Jones
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rWr5_0fp9ufba00

A nonpartisan political group is calling out lawmakers for eating thousands of dollars of free meals with lobbyists footing the bill.

The group Clean Up Oklahoma compiled the information from public ethics reports.

“You have to wonder what’s being discussed at those $300 and $400 and $500 meals and what the ask is at the end of them,” Clean Up Oklahoma chair Cindy Alexander said.

Coming in at the top of the list of recipients is the lawmaker who worked to designate the Ribeye as the official state steak in 2019, Rep. Casey Murdock, R-Felt.

According to the report, Murdock received $7,754 worth of meals in 2021 through May 2022, including a single tab just $3 shy of the $500 legal limit for free meals.

On the other side of the aisle, Clean Up Oklahoma reports Rep Ajay Pittman, D-OKC, enjoyed $3,165 worth of free meals from lobbyists.

The chairmen of the House and Senate budget committees both ranked in the top four gift recipients at more than $6,000 of free meals apiece.

"Being budget chairman requires meetings with statewide stakeholders from morning to night, sometimes over meals transparently reported for the public to see unlike whatever funding is behind this misleading report published by a secretive organization who, if they're honest, should disclose their funders if they are truly for transparency," House Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said.

“We'll be releasing a report at the end of June with the ethics commission, and everyone will be able to see where our money comes from,” Alexander said. “And as far as in makeup, of the leadership, there are Republicans and Democrats in the leadership of this group.”

Last and least, according to the report, Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, is the only lawmaker who hasn't had a single free meal reported over the past two years.

News 9 reached out to each of the lawmakers named in this story but only heard back from Wallace.

Clean Up Oklahoma said more than 100 lawmakers have taken $300 and $400 gifts from lobbyists since January 2021.

Comments / 4

Barnia
4d ago

I think that the lobbyist are a down fall for our elected officials .They should not be able to influence anyone .In fact we shouldn’t have them at all.

Reply
2
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Gov. Stitt Reacts To Deadly Shooting In Taft

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement Sunday afternoon after an overnight mass shooting in Taft killed one and injured seven. The shooting took place at a Memorial Day celebration at the Old City Square. Witnesses said they heard at least 40 shots fired. OSBI said they are still investigating...
TAFT, OK
KSNT News

Kansas county on ‘high’ COVID alert ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The latest coronavirus data has some states on high alert heading into Memorial Day weekend. But, in Kansas, most counties are experiencing low transmission levels according to CDC “COVID-19 Community Levels” data. As of Thursday, only Lyon County is experiencing “high” levels of spread. Dr. Clif Jones, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Stormont […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Gann
Person
Kevin Wallace
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

New Bill To Allow More Scooters On The Road

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a new bill into law allowing more ride-on scooters on the road. These scooters could be your next way to get to work with current gas prices. “It makes them much more accessible and affordable by having not many license requirements or insurance requirements and things like that,” said Chris Riggs, CEO of Oklahoma City-based Freedom Scooters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobbyists#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ribeye#D Okc#Senate#House Budget
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: State board declares 'Thunderbirds' a crime

Don’t look up unless you’re a racist. The Air Force Thunderbirds thundered over Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the annual F-16 air show Wednesday after the Air Force Academy graduation. The show is so grandiose it draws people from around the country. It is a display of our culture’s commitment to freedom for all in the world’s most diverse society.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy