The Tigers won a series against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, a feat that is no small achievement given what they’re working with. Detroit improved to 2-23 when they score two runs or less this season. That wouldn’t be a meaningful stat if they hadn’t scored two runs or less in 25 of their 46 games so far. At 17-29, fans are already keeping an eye on the farm system with next season in mind.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO