Hundreds of protesters heckled attendees across the street at the 2022 National Rifle Association Annual Meeting in Houston Friday. One demonstrator climbed onto the roof of a parking garage overlooking the demonstrators and shouted, “Where’s Abbott?” before the police ordered him down. Young and diverse, about 200 protestors exclaimed: “shame” and “kids, not guns” at the NRA members milling about who were, for the most part, white men over fifty. Above the George R. Brown Convention Center entrance, an NRA banner read “14 Acres of Guns & Gear.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO