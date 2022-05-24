Helping young readers: Meet Chester Grade School's reading specialist

(Park Hills, MO) The Mayor of Park Hills, John Clark, is resigning his position. Sources tell KFMO B104 News the Mayor has turned in a letter of resignation. In the letter Clark says,..."I do not do this in haste, but with the realization that I am just not suited to this position at this time in my life. I have served this city in many capacities over the last 25 years and thought I was ready to serve again as Mayor. Since that time, and a year later, I have come to realize that the changes, and expectations of this job, are much more time consuming and demanding. Simply put, my heart just isn't in it anymore." Park Hills City Administrator, Mark McFArland, tells KFMO B104 News the city's Mayor Pro tem, and Councilman of Ward 2, Stacey Easter, is now in the Mayor's position. She will retain the seat until the April election 2023. She could run for reelection to the position at that time.

PARK HILLS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO