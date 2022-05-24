ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, IL

Helping young readers: Meet Chester Grade School's reading specialist

By JIM BEERS
Daily Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Chester Grade School reading specialist Lisa Koester. The 39-year-old Koester came to CGS in 2020 and loves her role as a reading helper at the home of the Junior Jackets. "I like the community of Chester and love working with the students at CGS," Koester said. "I especially...

www.dailyrepublicannews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecash-book.com

Jackson High School graduates class of 2022

Student Body President Lydia Pobst (left) leads the 2022 Jackson High School graduates into the Show Me Center carrying the United States flag. Photo by Jay Forness. Jackson High School honored 389 graduates in the class of 2022 during its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 20, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
JACKSON, MO
wsiu.org

A southern Illinois high school student dies in a car accident as the academic year ends

The academic year is coming to a tragic close in Eldorado. The high school reports one of its students -- Thomas Long -- has died in a car accident. Staff from the Egyptian Health Department, Eldorado Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, the school district and local clergy were in the high school building Friday for family, friends and school personnel who need(ed) additional support.
ELDORADO, IL
KFVS12

Concert to be held at Rent One Ballpark in Marion, Ill.

A middle school student from Doniphan, Mo. is heading to Washington D.C. to compete in the National Spelling Bee. Crews respond to trailer fire in East Cape Girardeau. Crews responded to a fire at a trailer in East Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missouri authorities investigate string of car break-ins Updated: 4...
DONIPHAN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellis Grove, IL
City
Evansville, IL
City
Chester, IL
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Education
State
Missouri State
Chester, IL
Education
KFVS12

Memorial Day 2022 events in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. military. Send us your local Memorial Day events to news@kfvs12.com. A Memorial Day service will be held at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Memorial Day weekend at Fort D Historic Site in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sheep delivers quintuplets in Cape Girardeau Co.

One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting. The 100-Mile Yard Sale returned to the Cape Girardeau, Jackson area this week. Cape Girardeau Municipal Band begins summer concert series. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Daily Republican

Frank Derickson, former Chester mayor, dies at 93

Frank E. Derickson, 93, of Chester, Illinois, passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Sparta, Illinois. He was born to the late Cardel "Dirk" and Rose (nee Hauner) Derickson on Aug. 8, 1928 in Murphysboro, Illinois. His family later moved to Chester and has resided there ever since.
CHESTER, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Softball#Cgs#Trinity Lutheran School#Red Bud High School#Musketeer#The Spanish Club#Swic#Wiley Grade School
semoball.com

Catch a glimpse of Kennett's humble 'superstar' while you can

There is only a handful of days left for high school baseball fans to catch a glimpse of Reece Robinett, who is the latest in a long line of phenomenal talents to perform on the diamonds throughout the Bootheel of this great state. The Kennett High School senior will lead...
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

100-Mile Yard Sale underway in Missouri

One Heartland Sheriff wants to see schools take action to protect students in the wake of this week's deadly school shooting. Sheep delivers quintuplets in Cape Girardeau Co. A southeast Missouri farm is celebrating after one of its ewes gave birth to five healthy lambs, which they believe is a one-in-a-million chance.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
kbsi23.com

Benton photographer’s work featured on postage stamp

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – What started as a simple road trip taking photos turned into a unique opportunity for Larry Braun of Benton, Mo. A photo he took of the Mississippi River in Wickliffe, Ky. is now featured as part of the United States Postal Service’s Mighty Mississippi collection.
BENTON, MO
wevv.com

16-year-old Saline County student killed in crash

The community in Eldorado, Illinois, is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old student who died in a crash on Thursday. Officials at Eldorado High School first shared the sad news in a letter that explained student Thomas Long had lost his life in a crash that happened Thursday. "One of...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Former KFVS General Manager Meagle passes away at 76

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former KFVS General Manager Howard Meagle, Jr., passed away earlier this month in Wisconsin. Meagle, 76, served as KFVS General Manager from 1992-2001. He was the fifth general manager of the station. He first joined KFVS in 1980 as manager of station operations. He worked...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

Mayor of Park Hills Resigns

(Park Hills, MO) The Mayor of Park Hills, John Clark, is resigning his position. Sources tell KFMO B104 News the Mayor has turned in a letter of resignation. In the letter Clark says,..."I do not do this in haste, but with the realization that I am just not suited to this position at this time in my life. I have served this city in many capacities over the last 25 years and thought I was ready to serve again as Mayor. Since that time, and a year later, I have come to realize that the changes, and expectations of this job, are much more time consuming and demanding. Simply put, my heart just isn't in it anymore." Park Hills City Administrator, Mark McFArland, tells KFMO B104 News the city's Mayor Pro tem, and Councilman of Ward 2, Stacey Easter, is now in the Mayor's position. She will retain the seat until the April election 2023. She could run for reelection to the position at that time.
PARK HILLS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy