'What are we doing?' Sen. Chris Murphy challenges Republicans after Texas school shooting

A visibly shaken Sen. Chris Murphy addressed the Texas elementary school shooting tragedy on the floor of the Senate Tuesday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed - one teacher and 14 students.

Murphy challenged Republicans by repeatedly asking "What are we doing?"

"This isn't inevitable. These kids weren't just unlucky this only happens in this country. It is a choice," said Murphy.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal released a statement saying in part, "My heart breaks as I re-live the shock and grief of Sandy Hook 10 years ago knowing the infinite pain, that will hit these families in Texas. This senseless violence will stop, only when Congress matches thoughts and prayers with action."