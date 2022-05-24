Woman intended to burn down her home with an adult and child inside, Florida cops say

A 44-year-old Florida woman is facing attempted murder charges after she set fire to her home while an adult and child were inside — then yelled at them for trying to douse the flames, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of the child’s age and condition were not released, but station WMBB reports it was an 11-year-old.

It happened April 16 at a home on Pinegrove Avenue in Fountain, an unincorporated community 75 miles west of Tallahassee, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say 44-year-old Summer Dykes “intentionally” set her home on fire while the child and another adult were inside. Details of their relationship to Dykes were not released.

“During the investigation, it was learned Dykes poured lighter fluid onto curtains in the home and lit them on fire,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Two of the occupants (a juvenile and an adult) discovered the fire and attempted to pour water on the curtains to extinguish the fire. While extinguishing the fire, one of the occupants received burns to the bottom of their feet,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Dykes yelled at the occupants to not put the fire out and that she was going to burn the house down with them inside.”

The sheriff’s office said it learned of the incident May 20, and questioned Dykes at her home.

“During an interview Dykes told Investigators it was her house, and she could do what she wanted,” the sheriff’s office said. “Dykes was arrested for arson, child abuse, and two counts of attempted murder.”

