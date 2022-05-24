ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Everest, West, East earn multiple spots at sectionals with strong showing at WIAA Division 1 track regional

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest had 13 champions and 27 sectional qualifiers at the WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Regional held Monday at Wausau West High School.

The D.C. Everest girls had seven regional champs and finished second, while the boys had six champions and took third in the team standings.

Marshfield won the girls team title, with Stevens Point earning first place in the boys.

Double-champions for D.C. Everest included Breanna Lehrke in the girls triple jump (36-3½) and long jump (17-6¾), Cole Stevens in the boys shot put (53-11¾) and discus (171-8), and Blake Postler in the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.62) and the 300 hurdles (41.44).

Also winning regional titles for the Evergreens were Ella Pavlovich in the girls discus (127-7), Reanna Edwards in the girls pole vault (11-0), Sadie Rakovec in the girls 100 (13.15), Elaina Kamke in the girls 100 hurdles (16.59), Sara Mlodik in the girls 3,200 (11:29.66), Triton Schmidt in the boys long jump (20-9¾), and Keaton Oettinger in the boys pole vault (13-3).

Also advancing to sectionals for the D.C. Everest girls were: Caitlin Grisham in the discus (second, 113-9), Liberty Christianson in the high jump (second, 5-0), Ciarra Wanta in the long jump (third, 15-4 ¾), Rakovec in the triple jump (second, 34-8 ¼), Maria Selting in the 800 (third, 2:27.70), Lindsay Nielsen in the 200 (fourth, 28.18), Mlodik in the 1,600 (second, 5:26.21), the 3,200 relay team of Elizabeth Harmon, Kennedy Stowell, Lauren Bouffleur and Krista Via (fourth, 10:35.27), the 800 relay team of Wanta, Megan Zemke, Nielsen and Isabella Kraege (fourth, 1:51.18), and the 400 relay team of Isabelle Jaipuri, Rakovec, Lehrke and Ellia Roble (second, 51:08).

Moving on for the D.C. Everest boys, in addition to the regional champions, are Matt David in the 800 (third, 2:02.33), Matt Nielsen in the pole vault (third, 12-6), Arlin Sangster in the triple jump (fourth, 39-6), and the 400 relay team of Emmitt Peterson, Schmidt, Ty Strehlow and Caiden Hoeppner (second, 44:09).

The Wausau West girls won three relays, and the boys won two relays and had two individual champions as athletes qualified for sectionals in 25 events.

Winning regional titles for the West girls were the 3,200 relay team of Grace Albee, Elexa Marciniak, Madylin Phelps and Celia Sinz (10:03.65), the 800 relay team of Chloe Weisenberger, Madeline Hahn, Albee and Harper Mead (1:46.45), and the 400 relay team of Weisenberger, Mead, Kate Loveland and Hahn (50.89).

Also qualifying for sectionals for the West girls were: Weisenberger in the pole vault (third, 9-9), Allison Schauls in the triple jump (31-10 ¾), Keara Schoen in the 100 hurdles (third, 17:44) and 300 hurdles (third 50.42), Kelsey Napiwocki in the 100 (fourth, 13.69), Adah Boyd in the 200 (third, 28.02), Leah Ottosen in the 1,600 (third, 5:50.87), and the 1,600 relay team of Albee, Mead, Hahn and Loveland (fourth, 4:18.39).

Earning regional titles for the Wausau West boys were Mason Mead in the 200 (22.59), Gage Monpas in the high jump (6-2), the 800 relay team of Curtis Tinjum, Carter Amerson, Reed Napiowocki and Mead (1:30.81), and the 400 relay team of Joe Berens, Amerson, Napiowocki and Mead (43.67).

The West boys other sectional qualifiers are: Monpas in the long jump (second, 20-8), Derick Bailey in the high jump (third, 6-0), Amerson in the long jump (20-3 ¼), Garett Gauger in the 110 hurdles (second, 15.93) and triple jump (third, 40-6), Axel Mahler in the 400 (59.91), Joey Knauf (second, 13-0) and Isaac Johns (fourth, 12-6) in the pole vault, the 1,600 relay team of Mahler, Gabe Larkin, David DeLoye and Napiowocki (second, 3:28.03), and the 3,200 relay team of Luke Brown, Josh Neilitz, Larkin and DeLoye (third, 8:42.91).

Wausau East had nine sectional qualifiers. Moving on for the girls are Madisen Wolff in the 400 (third, 1:06.30), Lily Clifford in the shot put (second, 35-7) and the 400 relay team of Aubrey Chance, Alie Meyer, Mya Person and Amijah King (third, 53.31).

Sectional qualifiers for the Wausau East boys were the 400 relay team of Gabriel Kluck, Brady Prihoda, Isaac Rozwadowski and Ralph Pegues (fourth, 44.76), Marcus Gruszynski in the shot put (third, 44-10 ¼), Erek Ross in the 1,600 (second, 4:43.77), Pegues in the 100 (fourth, 11.68), Sawyer Trevillian in the discus (third, 144-3), and Logan Mouw in the high jump (fourth, 5-8).

The sectional meet will be held Thursday at Marshfield High School. The top four finishers in each event will qualify for the 2022 WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 3-4.

WIAA Division 1 Track & Field Regional

Girls

Team scores:

1. Marshfield 158.5; 2. D.C. Everest 147; 3. Stevens Point 109.5; 4. Wausau West 91; 5. Wisconsin Rapids 59; 6. Merrill 56; 7. Wausau East 51; 8. Rhinelander 28.

Boys

Team scores:

1. Stevens Point 173; 2. Wausau West 127; 3. D.C. Everest 110; 4. Marshfield 81; 5. Rhinelander 61; 6. Wausau East 57; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 55; 8. Merrill 38.

IN THIS ARTICLE
