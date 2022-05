Co-organized by the DMA and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the exhibit features 400 works of art and traces the inspirations from and adaptations of Islamic art and design by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry house for the creation of jewelry and objects from the early 20th century to the present day. Shoppers at Galleria Dallas will have the opportunity to learn more about the exhibition and see reproductions of select jewels on the Gallery Wall located on Level 1 across from Sephora. Shoppers can also see modern Cartier jewelry at Bachendorf’s, just down the hall from the display.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO