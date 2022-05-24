Nueces County commissioners looking to repurpose farmland to create 800+ homes

Are serious conflicts of interests with the Port of Corpus Christi the reason why Katia Uriarte is out at KRIS 6 TV?. Crónica readers may recall, it was a year ago this week that we reported that open records revealed the Port of Corpus Christi was paying tens of thousands of dollars to KRIS 6 News and other local media outlets. The Crónica believes the Port pays local media to kill bad Port stories. We blew the whistle that Port Director Sean Strawbridge was one of Katia Uriarte’s current husband John Philipello’s bosses at the Buc Commission. In our report, we detailed Katia Uriarte’s conflicts of interest and openly questioned why she was running five different puff pieces on one of her husband’s bosses Port Director Sean Strawbridge? KRIS 6 News stories on Strawbridge mysteriously disappeared after the Crónica blew the lid off the “Katia Conflict of Interest” report.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO