Nueces County commissioners looking to repurpose farmland to create 800+ homes

ALICE, Texas — If you've lived in the Coastal Bend for some time, chances are you've seen a van with "R.E.A.L" across it drive by at some point. You may have not known what it was for, who it was for, but it's likely passed you by at least once, if not several times.
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near South Padre Island, according to a release from the department. Deputies are on South Padre Island south of East Cut where a deceased body was washed ashore. There was unconfirmed reports of a capsized boat near the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you recently got a call Monday morning from a man claiming to be a Nueces County official, threatening that you owed money or would be arrested, you certainly were not alone. It was a scam that made its rounds Monday morning, and according to...
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – We are tracking severe weather that is moving through the Rio Grande Valley; this article is being updated as new information comes in. 8:00 AM UPDATE: Strong storms continue moving through Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties. Widespread rainfall estimates of 2-4″ of […]
EDNA, Texas - Trey Ganem, a custom casket maker in Edna, is stepping in to help the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. The shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Ganem met with many of the families Wednesday, a day after the shooting. He says, transforming...
Are serious conflicts of interests with the Port of Corpus Christi the reason why Katia Uriarte is out at KRIS 6 TV?. Crónica readers may recall, it was a year ago this week that we reported that open records revealed the Port of Corpus Christi was paying tens of thousands of dollars to KRIS 6 News and other local media outlets. The Crónica believes the Port pays local media to kill bad Port stories. We blew the whistle that Port Director Sean Strawbridge was one of Katia Uriarte’s current husband John Philipello’s bosses at the Buc Commission. In our report, we detailed Katia Uriarte’s conflicts of interest and openly questioned why she was running five different puff pieces on one of her husband’s bosses Port Director Sean Strawbridge? KRIS 6 News stories on Strawbridge mysteriously disappeared after the Crónica blew the lid off the “Katia Conflict of Interest” report.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Area law enforcement recently arrested an Aryan Brotherhood gang member and his girlfriend on drug charges, and removed 2 children from the home they shared. "We knew immediately we had to do something with the children because of the environment they were living in. There...
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force or HIDTA followed up on reports about street level narcotics dealers in Victoria County. Authorities arrested three men and one woman. During a search at a location in the 800 block of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Chief of the Corpus Christi Independent School District Police said enhanced security measures will be implemented to prevent the kind of violence that occurred in Uvalde, Texas. CCISD has been taking a proactive stance since the days of the Sandy Hook and Columbine school...
INEZ, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft of a log splitter from the Inez community. The suspects removed the log splitter and other tools from the rear of the Bomb Diggity...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII 3NEWS has been a South Texas tradition for 58 years now, and in that time period we have made the change from analog to digital broadcasting. One artifact from the days of analog broadcasting is an antenna that sits atop our nearly 1,000 foot transmission tower in Petronila, Texas.
Editors Note: This story has been updated with information regarding the identity of the teenager. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a teenager for making a “terroristic threat” toward the Raymondville Independent School District. On Wednesday, while attending a Career Fair at Raymondville High School, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were approached by multiple […]
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 30-year-old woman is wanted for felony charge. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Erika Arlene Flores. According to authorities, she is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. She is five feet, one inch, weighs roughly 108 pounds and has brown eyes...
Comments / 0