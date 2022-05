PORTLAND, Maine — In his latest work, “The Craft Brewery Cookbook,” John Holl declares that “beer itself is a culinary achievement.”. With that statement, he’s off and running, guiding readers with gusto through dozens of recipes, from fish and chips to (we are not making this up) Dorito-crusted Scotch eggs with cumin-fennel marmalade and pickled fennel fronds. What might one drink with those dishes? For the former, Holl recommends a Vienna lager. For the latter, a Gose.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO