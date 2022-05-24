ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

Bellaire residents say the planned water outage took most by surprise

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n78Mb_0fp9qE6v00

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

Recently, customers from 24 th Street to the north village limits were without water for most of the day.

Those customers were supposed to be notified.

But for many, it came as a surprise.

It turns out, 1200 customers didn’t get the message.

They were not pleased with the water department.

But the water department says it’s the county’s Code Red system that gets the word out.

They say the system may not have those people’s current contact information on file.

“We tried to let everybody know,” said Mike Watkins, water plant operator. “And we heard a bunch of complaints that the Code Red system didn’t work. But it could be that people don’t know about it and they’re not signing up. And a lot of people don’t have land lines any more. People just aren’t getting the calls.”

He said if you didn’t get notified, you probably need to log on to Belmont County 9-1-1, and click on Code Red.

You can choose different ways to get notifications—by phone, email or text.

And bear in mind, the water department does not do the calling.

The automated Code Red system does.

But you have to sign up.

It also sends other alerts like weather emergencies and missing children notifications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Boil advisory goes into effect in Wintersville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO — A boil order is in effect for some residents in Wintersville. It's a result of a main line break that happened on Stardust Drive. Crews have since repaired the break, but the order is now in effect. Residents who live along Stardust Drive and Rainbow Drive should boil their water before consuming for the next 48-hour boil order.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

2022 Duck Dash tickets on sale for Belmont County event

BARNESVILLE — Tickets are currently on sale for Captina Conservancy District’s annual Duck Dash race. Patrons can adopt a duck for your chance at a cash prize: $500 for first place, $250 for second place, $150 for third and fourth places, and even $50 for last place. Tickets are $10 each or three tickets for $25.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Official Opening of New Tappan Marina

Mary Alice Reporting – After several years of planning and work, along with recent supply chain issues, the remodeled Tappan Marina is now complete. The budget of $6 million designated the lower portion of the building for boat and lake services and the top section to the new Water’s Edge restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Bellaire, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Bellaire, OH
Local
Ohio Business
weelunk.com

Why Were There Water Fountains On This Wheeling Monument?

There is a secret hiding among the monuments at Heritage Port. Discerning eyes may have noticed that the Riverside Park monument has two half-bowl reservoirs on each side. Looking closer, one will see the metal drain fittings at the bottom of each basin. At its dedication in 1900, it was touted not just as a handsome tribute to Rivermen– those who derived their livelihoods from working on the Ohio River, but also as a public drinking fountain. If that sounds like a weird feature to include in a monument, read on, and let the past be a surprise.
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg will clean up abandoned homeless camps: A look into the city’s response to homelessness

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg will soon start taking down six homeless encampments believed to be abandoned. WTAP reached out to West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness to confirm that the camps are abandoned and were told that, while there isn’t a 100% way to know, they are as sure as they can be that the sites have not been recently inhabited.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Don’t be alarmed by helicopters in Marshall County

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ll be driving through Marshall County in June, you may spot a few unfamiliar helicopters in the summer skies. But don’t be alarmed—it’s a yearly process from a company we all depend on to keep our homes cool in West Virginia. American Electric Power has miles and miles of […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Director Shares Preview of Ogden Wellness Weekend

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Believe it or not, the last time the Ogden Newspapers Wellness Weekend took place in the Friendly City was back in 2019. Now after a 2 year hiatus, the tradition will be for the 44th occasion. “It’s a very good thing to come out of the pandemic and bring something […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Red
WTRF- 7News

The Friendly City ends Wellness Weekend with bang

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–Following the Odgen Newspapers Wellness Weekend races, community members and race participants gathered along the waterfront.   WTRF is a media sponsor for the event. The sunny weather was the cherry on top of the fun weekend. Everyone grabbed a drink and a bite to eat.  Along the street were a variety of […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities seeking information on Parkersburg man

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Police are requesting information about Donovan Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, who has an active warrant for a petition to revoke his probation, officials said Friday. McCune also is wanted for questioning related to the ongoing homicide investigation of Terrance Mills Jr., who was killed on...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Memorial Day Remembrances begin early in Harrison County

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) MPLX in Cadiz held their 4th annual Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony Thursday. Members of the American Legion, Harrison Central High School, and MPLX were a part of the event. Congressman Bill Johnson and Senator Hoagland addressed the crowd. It was a day to honor and remember those past and present who served […]
CADIZ, OH
WBOY 12 News

Interstate 79 shut down in Marion County for police activity

UPDATE (5/26/22 11:19 p.m.): We have more information about Thursday’s incident here. UPDATE (5/26/22 8:41 p.m.): FAIRMONT, W.Va. – According to West Virginia 511, one lane northbound and southbound has reopened along Interstate 79. ORIGINAL STORY (5/26/22 7:13 p.m.): Interstate 79 in Marion County is currently shut down for police activity. According to West Virginia […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WHIZ

Multi-Vehicle Accident on Y-Bridge

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A multi-vehicle accident caused a major traffic jam on the Y-Bridge Friday afternoon. It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the West Main Street span of the bridge. Initial reports indicated at least three vehicles were involved in the crash. There’s no word on any injuries. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy