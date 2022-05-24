ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: Tri-State ties to Texas school shooting

By Bailey Smith, Aaron Chatman
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A family right here in Evansville is related to one of the victims of the Texas elementary school shooting .

Eyewitness News was joined by Hugo Avila — his cousin is a teacher who was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Tonight, he spoke with us about the tragic events that unfolded Tuesday afternoon in Uvalde, Texas.

On Monday, Elsa Avila celebrated the class of 2022 at the Senior Day parade, where seniors walked through the hallways of Robb Elementary school. Just one day later, those same hallways would turn into a nightmare.

Elsa Avila is a teacher at Robb Elementary and she was shot in the stomach during the mass shooting where police say an 18-year-old gunman stormed the school. She was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio where she underwent surgery immediately.

“I cannot imagine what my aunt and my cousins are going through,” said Hugo Avila. “It makes me wish I was there. But I can’t be at the moment.”

Hector Avila, Elsa’s brother, was in constant contact with Hugo Avila, updating him on Elsa’s condition. After several hours, Hugo got the update he was waiting for – his cousin was out of surgery and would be okay.

Discussing life-altering situations, like the Texas school shooting, with your children

“They’re fighters,” added Hugo Avila. ” I mean I’m not surprised that she came out of it. Because they’re strong women. All of them.”

Hugo said his family is letting Elsa get some rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwROI_0fp9pdwl00
Elsa Avila, one of the victims of the Texas mass shooting. Her cousin Hugo tells us she is a teacher at Robb Elementary. (Courtesy: Hugo Avila)
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Police say Ataraxia employee threatened to shoot coworkers

EDWARDS COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) – Authorities in Edwards County, Illinois are investigating after a threat against the Ataraxia cannabis plant. Police said an employee threatened to shoot people at the plant on the morning of May 27. Officers said they confronted the employee in the parking lot. Police said no guns or ammunition were found […]
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Shooting on Fulton Ave. leaves victim hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting on the northside of Evansville Saturday afternoon left one person hospitalized, police say. Police tell us the shooting happened on Allens Lane and North Fulton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. An Evansville Police Department officer says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

