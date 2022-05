The recent pleasant weather pattern gives way to a humid Friday and Saturday with an increased chance of showers and a few storms. The next front slowly approaches on Friday. So, after an early morning shower in northern areas, look for a blend of clouds and some partial sun along with a chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm late in the day in far northern and western areas. It will be more humid and highs will approach 80 degrees in spots.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO