WHITE PIGEON — A historical building whose fate is still up in the air is now under new ownership. On May 17, the nonprofit Union Hall Block Building, Inc. (UHBBI) announced they were deeded over the Tasty Nut Shop Building (also known as the Union Hall Block Building) from previous owners Marjorie Hamminga and Linda Hochstetler as part of the group’s efforts to repair and restore the recently-maligned building on the corner of Chicago Road/U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in White Pigeon.

WHITE PIGEON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO