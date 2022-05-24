ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown Bag Seafood Co. Opening Two New Chicago Locations by Summer 2022

By Joey Reams
 5 days ago

Chicago’s Brown Bag Seafood Company is opening two new locations in Chicagoland : one in Gold Coast and another in Naperville .

Currently, the fast-growing company has restaurants in Georgia, Illinois, and three upcoming North Carolina locations. Now founder/ CEO Donna Lee is preparing to open the company’s ninth and tenth Chicago locations by Summer 2022 . Lee tells What Now Chicago the Naperville location at 1023 S. Washington Street Building B will open in a couple of weeks, likely on June 8th . The other location in Gold Coast, at 1 W. Division Street, is scheduled to open sometime around mid-summer 2022 .

Lee says the Naperville location will be much larger with a huge patio full of greenery, while the Gold Coast location will be more of a small city location. Another subtle difference between the two upcoming Chicagoland locations is that Naperville will have a liquor license, allowing this site to serve beer and wine. The Gold Coast location will not have a liquor license.

Other than that, the locations will offer the same delicious and responsibly-served seafood in brown bags that certain states have seen since 2014. Some fresh fish options found at this restaurant include Lake Superior Whitefish and St. Peter’s Fish. All of this delicious food is available for delivery and catering.

“You shouldn’t need a white tablecloth to get fresh, delicious seafood,” according to the company’s website. “In fact, we think it tastes a lot better when it’s prepared fast and served hot off the grill by our crew, always with our blue bandanas and a smile. We’re here to bring seafood to the masses – with a dash of creativity, a whole lot of love, a squeeze of lemon, and not an ounce of pretentiousness. Your food is coming in a brown bag, and we’re pretty sure there’s no better way to enjoy it.”

Photo: Official

