ORMAND BEACH, Fla. - The tragedy at Robb Elementary school in Ulvade, Texas is having law enforcement across the country take another look at their safety measures. In Florida, the 2018 Parkland School Shooting led to the creation of two new initiatives, the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, and the "red flag" laws. Now, four years later, two sheriffs don’t want to see the support for those safety measures wane.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO