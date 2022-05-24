ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozad, NE

USDA awards Cozad with $300K for pharmacy

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. – A central Nebraska community will be receiving over $300,000 to update a local pharmacy. U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Kate Bolz announced Tuesday that her department is investing $300k in the City of Cozad to expand a local pharmacy...

News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Home-care co-ops could ease the senior living crisis in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
thewayneherald.com

Leadership Nebraska selects local participant

The NE Chamber Foundation has announced that Brittany Webber has been selected to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIV. Brittany is a Customer Relations Representative at State Nebraska Bank & Trust in Wayne. Her responsibilities include opening new accounts, troubleshooting online and mobile banking issues, monthly bank statement proof work and publishing, and social media and website management.
NEBRASKA STATE
omahamagazine.com

The City Lights Of the Dreessen Farm

Approximately 12 miles north of Village Pointe in Omaha, between dusty grain bins, there is an old metal barn full of cherry red tractors. The Dreessens, a multi-generational family of farmers, congregate here often after long days of working the land. They are generous to guests with cold ones and are inclusive in their shop talk. Many visitors wander in from neighboring crop fields, and frequently. Taylor Dreessen, 23, is the youngest Dreessen still farming.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Governor Ricketts Declares May 29 as National 529 Day in Nebraska

(LINCOLN, Neb. May 26, 2022) – Governor Pete Ricketts and Treasurer John Murante joined together to call attention to the importance of saving for a loved one’s future education by issuing a proclamation declaring May 29, 2022, as National 529 Day in Nebraska. “The future of tomorrow is...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Excitement builds for Cunningham Lake opening

Nebraska has a new U.S. acting attorney. Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

CEDARS emergency shelter feeling affects of foster home shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Earlier this month, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of a growing number of foster kids in Nebraska, especially teens, having nowhere to go. Needing a stable home environment. Since then, CEDARS of Lincoln reached out to 10/11 NOW to share how their emergency shelter is having...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP readies for the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a tragic trend seen in Nebraska over the past few weeks, deadly crashes involving teenagers. It’s also a trend groups like law enforcement and highway safety are taking note of and heading into what’s dubbed the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving, and they’re taking action.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Speculation

Nebraska went 3-9 in 2021. How good could the Huskers be in 2022? Might they start the season 6-0? It's something the college football world is speculating about today. Josh Pate of 247Sports believes the Huskers could start the season 6-0, with an upset of Oklahoma at home. Nebraska should...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast secures grant funding to work with high schoolers in construction trades

NORFOLK, Neb. – An effort that will include high school students working to help address a lack of adequate housing in the region has received a substantial financial boost. The formation of the northeast Nebraska chapter of the Builders of the Future, coordinated by Northeast Community College, is designed to expose more high school students from Norfolk and area communities to rewarding and well-paying job opportunities in the construction trades in hopes of having them pursue a career in the field.
NORFOLK, NE
foxnebraska.com

Three Nebraska schools will soon have state-of-the-art fitness centers

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

LES prepares for summertime difficulties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The North American Electric Reliability Corporation is warning that there could be widespread reliability problems during peak energy use periods this summer. Lincoln Electric System is paying close attention to that, which is why it thinks it’s prepared. One problem NERC is watching out...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man airlifted to Sioux City after northeast Nebraska workplace accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE

