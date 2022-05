MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs woman says a local police department is holding her car hostage. Sara Shelby says the car was wrongfully towed, after being abandoned by thieves, but she still needs to pay to get it out of an impound lot. "I will come and pick it up, I just want my The post Woman says Manitou Springs Police found her stolen car, then wrongfully towed it and stuck her with bill appeared first on KRDO.

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO