A Fredericksburg man was arrested for several offenses after a disturbance at a Stafford Walmart yesterday. On May 26th at 11:53 a.m. Deputy R.L. Allen responded to a disturbance in the Walmart parking lot at 11 Village Parkway. The investigation revealed Antonio Wright, 29, was upset about his ride taking him to the wrong location. Wright had wanted a ride from an acquaintance to a Spotsylvania Walmart, but fell asleep during the ride and woke up in Stafford. An argument ensued, which led to the law enforcement response.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO