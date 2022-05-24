ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Valley Head woman faces lengthy prison term after meth plea

By Aaron Williams
 5 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman has admitted to a federal methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Tara Leary

Tara Leary, 32 of Valley Head, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine.” Leary admitted to distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine in January 2020 in Randolph County, Ihlenfeld said.

Woman admits to having meth during traffic stop in Bridgeport

Leary faces not less than 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case against Leary.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided Leary’s plea hearing.

Leary is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail pending her federal sentence.

