Click here to read the full article. The Associated Press is reporting that Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will be the next Los Angeles Lakers coach. The AP quoted someone “with knowledge of the decision” on the announcement. The report said Ham has accepted an offer, but did not reveal terms. He replaces Frank Vogel, who was fired at the end of the season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs. The 48-year-old Ham will become the 28th coach in Lakers history. He has never been a head coach, but was an assistant on the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018, including...

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO