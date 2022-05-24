ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

By Wonderwall.com Editors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at...

Glenda Barton
2d ago

Why would we want to hear from Ivanka Trump? Her Dad is adding insult to injury by headlining an NRA convention that weekend in the ultimate tasteless and tacky statement of all time.

David Dupree
1d ago

Movie stars are so disconnected from reality that their voice really doesnt carry any weight. I for one, really could care less what they think, and that goea for all of them regardless of what side of the aisle they support.

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
Beto O’Rourke Says Matthew McConaughey Would ‘Absolutely’ Be Welcome to Work For Him

If Beto O’Rourke is elected the next governor of Texas, he would happily welcome Matthew McConaughey into his administration, if the actor wanted a job. O’Rourke appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday night, as part of his campaign to defeat sitting governor Greg Abbott. During the conversation, Meyers pointed out that McConaughey himself was at one time considering running for the same position, but ultimately decided against it. That said, the late night host was curious if there might be another position for McConaughey in an O’Rourke administration.
A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
Meghan Markle's secret engagement during visit to Uvalde revealed - and she went unnoticed

The Duchess of Sussex went unnoticed as she donated food at a community centre in Uvalde on Thursday. Meghan Markle cut a low profile as she went to honour victims of the tragic school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children. The royal reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.
After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
'If only I had let her stay home': Fourth grader killed in Uvalde school massacre had pleaded in vain to 'stay home with momma' that morning, her devastated grandmother reveals

A 10-year-old girl shot dead in America's latest mass school shooting had begged her mother to stay home the morning of the massacre, her family has revealed. Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among 19 children killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into her classroom with a legally-purchased AR-15 rifle and opened fire.
