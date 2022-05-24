ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Bannock County signs emergency drought declaration

By Bannock County news release
 5 days ago

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – On Thursday, May 19, the Bannock County Board of Commissioners, in cooperation with the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management, officially declared a drought emergency in Bannock County.

Due to below normal snowpack in the Snake River Basin, and a low water supply, the cumulative snow water equivalent levels are suggesting that many Southern Idaho reservoirs will not fill, or reach their capacity this year.

The streamflow forecasted in Idaho suggests that it is between 25 and 75 percent of its median levels which will affect commerce in Bannock County. Producers, farmers, and ranchers may be at risk for significant economic losses due to drought-like conditions.

Farm operators are eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), which includes emergency loans. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months to apply for emergency loans. Local FSA offices can provide affected farmers with more information. A list of FSA county offices can be found by clicking here .

On April 18, the United States Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, designated Bannock County as a contiguous disaster area because of the county’s proximity to Franklin and Oneida counties, which were named as primary disaster areas due to drought conditions.

The emergency drought declaration will remain in effect until further notice. The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the region’s drought status.

Jackson Housing Crisis: Homes For Utility Workers Approved Despite Opposition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A plan to house energy company workers in Jackson so they can rapidly respond to power outages has been approved by Teton County Commissioners. Approval of the plan comes nearly six years after workers for the Lower Valley Energy Co-Operative (LVE),...
Idaho State Journal

FMC hazardous waste storage poisons groundwater and tribal land

Did you know that FMC left behind over 20 million tons of hazardous and radioactive waste on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fort Hall Reservation when the facility ceased operations in 2001? These wastes are located in about 20 storage ponds, in 25 buried railroad tanker cars, in mountainous slag piles and below the ground surface in soil pores and rock fractures. Additionally, these wastes — which are radioactive, carcinogenic and poisonous — have leached into groundwater that flows into the Portneuf River.
Idaho State Journal

City Creek Road to Kinport Peak to reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

The City of Pocatello and the US Forest Service are reopening the City Creek Road to Kinport Peak for the long weekend, beginning Thursday, May 26. The road will close again Tuesday, May 31, for final grading work. The City thanks the Forest Service for their efficient and skilled work to reduce erosion on this popular road. The newly installed rolling dips should help control erosion and improve road use. City staff will monitor erosion points for future grading in a couple of years. Please contact Hannah Sanger, Environmental Administrator, City of Pocatello at hsanger@pocatello.us or 208-234-6518 for any questions or concerns.
Idaho State Journal

Higher elevation snow forecast for East Idaho through Tuesday

Snow is in the forecast for East Idaho's higher elevations Sunday through Tuesday along with region-wide cold temps and rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit area calling for the possibility of 2 to 10 inches of snow Sunday through noon Monday, with more snow in the forecast through Tuesday. The weather service advised anyone driving in the Emigration Summit...
Idaho State Journal

Making a case for inclusion

I broke the quorum for the City Council Meeting on May 19. I did so because councilwoman Claudia Ortega left due to the exclusion she experienced. Our city agenda clearly defines the actions allowed during the consent agenda. “If any one member of the council so desires, any matter listed can be moved to a separate agenda item.” Ms. Ortega invoked this right. This right has been used for decades by our council. After she followed the direction of the policy, maneuvers by others prevented her from addressing either item. Ignoring her with divisive procedures that excluded her is wrong.
Yellowthroats show up at Market Lake

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Post Register

CEI looking to fill vacancy on board of trustees

The College of Eastern Idaho board of trustees is seeking to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Trustee Stephanie Mickelsen, who will represent Legislative District 32 following her recent primary election victory. The board on Tuesday announced Mickelsen’s resignation, which goes into effect June 28, the date of the...
Idaho State Journal

Thousands of tiger muskies stocked in northern Utah reservoirs

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources along with local members of Muskies Inc. planted 2,000 tiger muskellunge in Newton Reservoir on Wednesday. Pineview Reservoir, located in Weber County, was also stocked with 10,000 tiger muskie fingerlings. Chris Penne, the DWR’s aquatics program manager for the northern region, said the recently stocked tiger muskie were all raised in Utah for the first time. ...
Here’s a list of Memorial Day events happening in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Lots of events in eastern Idaho are planned this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day and pay tribute to those who have lost their lives during active duty. The Idaho Falls 10th Annual Field of Honor will be held at Russ Freeman Park from Saturday, May 28, at 7 a.m., to Monday, May 30 at 10 p.m. One thousand American flags will be posted by volunteers to honor those serving in the military, veterans, and first responders.
Idaho State Journal

Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive canine waste

LOGAN, Utah — Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets. Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park. ...
Idaho State Journal

Deleta owners to retire in August, business up for sale now

POCATELLO — After remaining a family business for about eight decades, the Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center will soon change hands. Deleta has been operated by the same family for five generations, but the current owners, Art and Jackie Foulger, are preparing to hang up the skates for good after about 30 years and retire. The couple told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday that they will continue to...
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

Cowboys and cowgirls can enjoy a full slate of rodeo events at the Bannock County Event Center this week. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
