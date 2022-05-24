Florida Woman Charged With Killing Her 3-Year-Old Child And Attempted Murder Of Her 8-Year-Old

A Florida mother has been charged with the strangulation death of her 3-year-old child.

On May 23, 2022, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joanne Zephir, 36, for premeditated murder.

Investigators say that findings obtained from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated that Joanne’s deceased 3-year-old’s death was caused by compression of the neck.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the child’s untimely death as a “Homicide.”

Joanne Zephir, 36

Joanne Zephir was previously charged with attempted murder and aggravated child abuse for crimes she committed against her 8-year-old daughter on May 08, 2022.

Zephir is currently incarcerated at the Osceola County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }