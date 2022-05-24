New Rock Island city manager sworn in

At the May 23, 2022 Rock Island City Council meeting, Todd Thompson was officially sworn in as the new city manager. Thompson comes with extensive experience, previously serving as the city manager in Galesburg, where he held that position since January 2011, according to a...
Esperanza Legal Center will host a free naturalization workshop at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Information will be provided by volunteers and led by Carolyn O’Connor, immigration legal specialist (DOJ Accredited,) a news release says. “The application...
We’re getting very close to the Iowa Primary. We will take another look at an interesting race up for grabs for both Democrats and Republicans. That’s the State Senate race to represent the 41st District. The redrawn district covers parts of Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties, including north...
River Music Experience has unveiled its creative place-making program: One Sound. The One Sound Piano Project has strategically placed 10 artist-designed pianos in iconic Quad-City locations for the public to interact with, bringing more music, art, and interaction to our community’s public spaces, a news release says. “Music is...
Memorial Day is Monday, May 30, and here are some opportunities across the QCA to honor the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces:. 🎖️ Sunday, May 29, 2:00 p.m. – Colona Memorial Day Parade. 🎖️ Monday, May 30, 8:00 a.m. –...
The Moline Foundation Board has approved $230,000 in grant funding for 43 area non-profit organizations. The Moline Foundation accepted applications for capital and program expenses. Samuel McCollum, Executive Director / Founder of STEAM on Wheels said “This support will help implement a STEAM program at the Martin Luther King, Jr....
The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
Selections from the series “The Sanctuary of the Sun: Seasons and Time” will be on exhibit in the historic house at the Muscatine Art Center June 2 through Sept. 11. The artist William Havlicek describes his series as “a poetic eulogy to Iowa’s seasonal changes, ochre harvests, russet woods and silent streams.”
The ARCONIC (previously ALCOA) Leadership Award has been presented annually by ARCONIC and the Scot Community College Foundation since 1985. Nominees are considered for their contributions to the community, exemplary leadership, and dedication to Scott Community College. This year’s ARCONIC Leadership Award was presented on May 18 to Dennis and Lynn Quinn for their commitment to supporting student success through contributions for student assistance and access to transportation to class, a news release says.
UPDATE: (May 27, 2022 – 11:19 a.m.) According to a news release, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed additional charges against Chhabria A. Harris, following the death of Anthony Castaneda. Harris has been charged with the following:. Two counts of aggravated DUI, causing death. One count...
The City of Jacksonville might be taking matters into its own hands after the grounds of the former Jacksonville Developmental Center have become overgrown. Ward 3 Alderman Kent Hannant asked if something would be done about the JDC grounds during the City Council meeting Monday night. The grass though the...
The woman charged with killing a pedestrian early Sunday, May 22, on the new I-74 bike/pedestrian path has had 31 other cases against her in Rock Island County, dating back to 1994. Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, is being held on $2-million bond on 10 charges, surrounding her...
“American Impressionism: John Leslie Breck and Friends,” will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St,. Moline. There is no charge for admission. No reservations are needed for in-person or if joining online by registering here. For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Nut House in downtown Peoria has been open for more than 100 years, but on Friday the shop will close its doors. The owner, Janie Scott, said she bought the business five years ago. She said she wanted to carry on the name and keep the tradition going in Peoria, but said with slow foot traffic downtown, she can’t keep it afloat any longer.
It’s confirmed: the iconic Giant Slide will remain at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Doug Knight of Knight’s Action Park closed the deal over the weekend to purchase the local landmark for a reported price of $250,000. Several other buyers had expressed interest in the slide, but they had planned to dismantle it and move it out of the city, while Knight pledged to keep it here. The City of Springfield is supporting the purchase with a “sponsorship” for which the city will pay $30,000 a year for the next four years. The Slide will also be emblazoned with a Route 66 logo and will become a focal point of the city’s Route 66 marketing. As part of the deal, the Giant Slide is expected to be open on Saturdays during the summer, instead of just at State Fair time.
When a new pedestrian bridge opened on a new bridge over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities a few weeks ago, it was met with great excitement. This past weekend, a tragic accident happened on that same bridge. Three people were struck by a vehicle on the pedestrian and...
East Moline Police Officers responded to the Colona House Apartments, 54 41st Street in East Moline for a medical call at about 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Upon arrival, officers located a woman on the ground outside of the multi-story apartment building who was recently deceased. The subject suffered traumatic injuries consistent with a […]
It's nice to see that not every bucket list has to be chockful of bungee jumping, skydiving, bull running, or Everest summitting. Some people have bucket lists that have been inspired directly from the Food Network, and that's okay. It's not like you'll run into Guy Fieri on top of Mount Everest.
If your Memorial Day weekend plans are not set in stone this will be a great time for all members of your family. Heck, invite friends and their families and plan a trip together. Not only are you guaranteed to have a good time but you'll be helping great community...
Art students from eight area colleges and universities will have their artwork on view in the Figge’s second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery beginning Saturday for the 12th installment of the College Invitational. Participating students hail from eight area colleges and universities, including Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Clinton...
