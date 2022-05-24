New Rock Island city manager sworn in

It’s confirmed: the iconic Giant Slide will remain at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Doug Knight of Knight’s Action Park closed the deal over the weekend to purchase the local landmark for a reported price of $250,000. Several other buyers had expressed interest in the slide, but they had planned to dismantle it and move it out of the city, while Knight pledged to keep it here. The City of Springfield is supporting the purchase with a “sponsorship” for which the city will pay $30,000 a year for the next four years. The Slide will also be emblazoned with a Route 66 logo and will become a focal point of the city’s Route 66 marketing. As part of the deal, the Giant Slide is expected to be open on Saturdays during the summer, instead of just at State Fair time.

6 DAYS AGO