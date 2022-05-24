ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Oklahoma moms offer to nurse babies impacted by formula shortage; doctors urge caution

By Lauren Daniels/KFOR
 5 days ago

YUKON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – As families scramble to find baby formula, Oklahomans are stepping up to help – even offering to nurse strangers’ babies for them.

Wet nursing is something that dates back centuries and is certainly a generous offer, but doctors are urging caution when it comes to any form of donated milk.

Oklahoma milk bank sees increase in demand and donation as baby formula shortage continues

“I think that mommas helping mommas is a really beautiful thing,” said Ashley Wright, a Yukon mom of three.

Wright is on several local parent Facebook groups.

Of course, the national baby formula shortage is a hot topic on those pages right now.

“It just really breaks my heart,” Wright said. “I just couldn’t imagine feeling that way. So that’s why I felt called to say something.”

Oklahoma pediatrician warns of homemade baby formula dangers amid shortages

After seeing another mom offer to nurse babies for families in need, Wright and other women shared the post, offering to do the same.

While it’s a generous offer, experts are urging all families to be careful.

“I think it’s really important to understand that sharing unscreened or unpasteurized milk can carry the risk of carrying certain diseases or substances that can be harmful to the infant,” said Dr. Erynn Bergner, Assistant Medical Director of Nutrition for the NICU, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, OU Health.

Bergner says purchasing or obtaining milk on the internet can be dangerous.

39 tons of baby formula flown to US, as part of US Air Force’s “Operation Fly Formula”

“It’s coming from a very altruistic place that they have milk to share and I certainly invite them to contact milk banks,” Bergner said. “We’re certainly in need of donors with the formula shortage right now and we would love to talk to those mothers and give them a safe place to donate milk to others.”

Wright says she completely understands these safety concerns and hopes to soon be able to pump and donate.

“I’d like to encourage all women who are able to, to offer the same thing and a lot of women have,” she said.

If you need help obtaining a pump, Bergner encourages you to contact WIC.

She also encourages families to reach out to the Oklahoma Mothers’ Milk Bank or call OU Health’s 24/7 lactation hotline at 405-271-MILK.

Comments / 7

Tonya Gore
5d ago

doctors need to ask themselves how children survived before formulas were invented. My mom used goat milk with my brother, that's the only way he survived. There are ways to feed those babies without formula

Reply
4
Christy Malone
5d ago

At one time all the mothers all on earth every human mother & baby that was in this same spot had no other choice but to feed their child with the milk of another woman. Some even straight from the wet nurses breast . Be grateful do not tell woman to starve their baby because the what every alphabet you want to call yourself says it is not safe . We are learning the hard way who is truly not safe

Reply
3
poncacitynow.com

Legal challenge filed to stop Oklahoma anti-abortion bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of abortion providers in Oklahoma has filed a legal challenge to a bill that bans nearly all abortions in the state. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court. It seeks to stop the new law from taking effect. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

DOJ launches review of police response to Texas school shooting

(The Hill) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday announced it would review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting after officials spent days following the tragedy giving conflicting accounts of how local police and federal authorities handled the situation. A Justice Department spokesman said...
UVALDE, TX
