Uvalde, TX

Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick cancel NRA conference appearances; will hold Uvalde press conference

By Steven Santana
 7 days ago
There is still no word from Senator Ted Cruz on whether he'll cancel his...

Comments / 52

jerry
7d ago

Hey brainiacs! How do you propose to get guns out of the hands of criminals? Are they going to happily turn them in with more laws? Once one of you anti gun nuts figure that out we can have progress on this subject! To date criminals do not, have not and never will obey the law!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
18
Max Dominguez
7d ago

Greg Abbott has BLOOD on his hands! He does EVERYTHING he can to make it EASIER to buy firearms! He uses the 2nd Amendment and “patriotism” to JUSTIFY the TWIST LOGIC that in Texas it’s OKAY for an 18 year old to buy guns…BUT they can’t buy beer…TOO DANGEROUS, you see…REALLY, GREG?

Reply(11)
15
Wait. What??
7d ago

strange how Columbine happened a couple days before the NRA meeting in Denver and this happens a couple days before the NRA meeting in Houston 🤔

Reply
6
