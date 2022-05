HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wouldn’t you like it if someone slid you some extra cash?. Well, it could happen with a tip for the Crime Stoppers. One woman pulled up in a black SUV on Jones Valley Drive, opened her trunk and took her time walking into the yard. She then picked up a child’s play slide that was near a recycle bin but the family was still using that slide.

