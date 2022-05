A 29-year-old woman lost her life and a 35-year-old man received injuries after a traffic collision Thursday night in downtown Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal crash involving two motorcycles was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on E. Stewart Avenue at 16th Street, east of Maryland Parkway. The preliminary reports showed that the two motorcyclists failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and veered off the roadway.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO