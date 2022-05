RIDGEFIELD — Friday night, the Toutle Lake baseball smashed Cinderella’s glass slipper. But Saturday afternoon, they couldn’t stave off the comeback kings. From the first pitch thrown all the way back in March to the third out of the top of the sixth inning of the 2B state title game against Brewster in Ridgefield, with few exceptions, the Ducks dominated. Jackson Cox, the ace who went into the COVID-19 pause a 15-year-old and came out as the most dominant pitcher in the state, gave them shutdown outing after shutdown outing, ending with six innings of one-run ball against the Bears. As a misty day turned into a rainy one at the RORC, he struck out five of the final six batters he faced, ending his high school career on the mound with one last slider to get a Brewster batter to go fishing.

TOUTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO